COVID-19 update for May 3
COVID-19 update for May 3

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 update for May 3

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,712 (+1)

Weekly trend: 12.14 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 1.35%

Seven-day positivity: 11.82%

14-day positivity: 12.37%

Total positivity: 18.03%

Total deaths: 81

Active cases: 105

Recovered: 12,526

Vaccinated: 103,854 doses

Total tests: 70,519

STATE

Total cases: 599,576 (+349)

Total deaths: 6,839 (+0)

Vaccinated: 4,373,624 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,228,003

Total deaths: 574,220

Vaccinated: 247 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
