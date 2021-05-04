 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 4
COVID-19 update for May 4

COVID-19 update for May 4

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,731 (+19)

Weekly trend: 12.43 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 13.48%

Seven-day positivity: 11.93%

14-day positivity: 12.80%

Total positivity: 18.02%

Total deaths: 83 (+2)

Active cases: 104

Recovered: 12,544

Vaccinated: 104,503 doses

Total tests: 70,660

STATE

Total cases: 600,297 (+721)

Total deaths: 6,850 (+11)

Vaccinated: 4,389,993 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,267,958

Total deaths: 574,679

Vaccinated: 248 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
