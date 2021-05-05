 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 5
LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,744 (+13)

Weekly trend: 12.29 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 9.70%

Seven-day positivity: 11.32%

14-day positivity: 12.60%

Total positivity: 18%

Total deaths: 83 (+0)

Active cases: 105

Recovered: 12,556

Vaccinated: 105,496 doses

Total tests: 70,794

STATE

Total cases: 600,936 (+639)

Total deaths: 6,863 (+13)

Vaccinated: 4,432,902 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,313,016

Total deaths: 575,491

Vaccinated: 250 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
