COVID-19 update for May 7
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,746 (+14)

Weekly trend: 9.43 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 10.45%

Seven-day positivity: 8.78%

14-day positivity: 10.53%

Total positivity: 17.95%

Total deaths: 85 (+1)

Active cases: 104

Recovered: 12,557

Vaccinated: 107,008 doses

Total tests: 70,996

STATE

Total cases: 602,265 (+662)

Total deaths: 6,884 (+7)

Vaccinated: 4,513,377 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,403,159

Total deaths: 577,041

Vaccinated: 255 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
