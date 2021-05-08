 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 8
COVID-19 update for May 8

COVID-19 update for May 8

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,741 (-5)

Weekly trend: 5.57 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: N/A

Seven-day positivity: 5.42%

14-day positivity: 8.91%

Total positivity: 17.92%

Total deaths: 86 (+1)

Active cases: 100

Recovered: 12,555

Vaccinated: 107,977 doses

Total tests: 71,089

STATE

Total cases: 602,790 (+525)

Total deaths: 6,904 (+20)

Vaccinated: 4,554,356 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,446,915

Total deaths: 577,857

Vaccinated: 257 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
