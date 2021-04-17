COVID-19 vaccination for youth: Mayo pediatricians discuss timeline, importance

The ongoing vaccination of adults is moving the nation towards a return to workplaces, events and travel, but with the shots not approved for youth an obstacle remains in the path to herd immunity.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 and older, while the incarnations from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (use of the latter is at present on pause due to extremely rare cases of blood clots) are only approved for adults 18 and older. With some schools still on a virtual format entirely or by rotation, physicians, families and teachers are hoping for a expeditious authorization of the vaccine for youth.
On April 9, following successful trials on those age 12 to 15, Pfizer requested emergency use approval from the FDA, presenting data showing 100% effectiveness among those who received the vaccine during the placebo-controlled testing.
Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious diseases expert for Mayo Clinic Rochester, says participating teens in the Pfizer trial also “generated a very strong and robust antibody response to the vaccine, and there were no safety issues identified. So it’s really exciting data for all of us in pediatrics.”
Ideally, the Pfizer vaccine, which was also the first brand to be approved for use in adults, will be available for administration to those 12 and up by the fall 2021 school year. Moderna, which started its trial on those 12 to 17 in late 2020, is anticipated to present data soon. When tween/teen trials on the J&J vaccine will begin is dependent on whether the vaccine is found safe to resume use among adults. The CDC and FDA met earlier this week to review the blood clot cases, present among just six women out of the some 7 million who have received doses from the brand, and are expected to meet again in the next week or so.
As authorization of vaccine use in those 12 and over pends, both Pfizer and Moderna are looking to test the next demographic: those in the baby to tween group. Pfizer is looking to enroll 4,500 youth ages 6 months to 11, while Moderna plans to enroll 6,750 children ages 6 months to 12.
Rajapakse says it would likely be into 2022 before any data from the planned trials is released, but stresses the vaccination of the young population will be a very important on both individual and public health basis. Over 3.54 million minors have contracted COVID-19 nationwide, making up around 13.5 percent of cases. The instance of infections among children has risen since the onset of the pandemic, and while the coronavirus death rate is low for young persons, there have been around 300 related fatalities in children, including among those with no underlying health conditions.
Among children, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a condition where organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain, become inflamed, and “long COVID,” where symptoms linger for months post infection, are additional concerns.
“We’re still learning about long term impacts of this infection on both adults and youth,” says Rajapakse, noting the protective benefits of vaccination are “an important thing we want to provide” to all ages. And as herd immunity requires at least 70% of people to be vaccinated, the youth demographic, which comprises around 24% of the U.S. population, will need shots before a pre-COVID way of life is a reality.
“Kids are going to be the key,” Dr. Joseph Poterucha, pediatric and critical care specialist of Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, says of reaching herd immunity.
While grade schoolers will not be have access to the COVID-19 vaccine by the start of next school year, Rajapakse says schools have demonstrated they can safely run with masking, distancing, hand washing, and proper ventilation enforced. As more infectious variants of the coronavirus permeate the nation, a “bit of a wrench” is thrown, she says, making it all the more important to strictly adhere to precautions.
Likening vaccines to “armor” against the disease, Poterucha says it is “just so exciting to know we are extending this vaccine down to the preteen level.”
“I look with hope and awe at a return to normalcy for our kids — getting back to their passions and extracurriculars and their schools, their peer relationships and really a global improvement to their mental wellbeing,” Poterucha says. “The vaccine is the key to that future.”
