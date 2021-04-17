COVID-19 vaccination for youth: Mayo pediatricians discuss timeline, importance

The ongoing vaccination of adults is moving the nation towards a return to workplaces, events and travel, but with the shots not approved for youth an obstacle remains in the path to herd immunity.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 and older, while the incarnations from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (use of the latter is at present on pause due to extremely rare cases of blood clots) are only approved for adults 18 and older. With some schools still on a virtual format entirely or by rotation, physicians, families and teachers are hoping for a expeditious authorization of the vaccine for youth.

On April 9, following successful trials on those age 12 to 15, Pfizer requested emergency use approval from the FDA, presenting data showing 100% effectiveness among those who received the vaccine during the placebo-controlled testing.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious diseases expert for Mayo Clinic Rochester, says participating teens in the Pfizer trial also “generated a very strong and robust antibody response to the vaccine, and there were no safety issues identified. So it’s really exciting data for all of us in pediatrics.”