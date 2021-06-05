 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccination offered Tuesday at Onalaska United Methodist Church

Onalaska United Methodist Church and the La Crosse County Health Department are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week, with both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson available.

Free vaccination will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 212 Fourth Ave. N., Onalaska. Individuals 12 and older are approved for the Pfizer two dose vaccine, and adults 18 and older are eligible for the one shot Johnson and Johnson version. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are available while supplies last. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling the church office at 608-783-3380 by Monday morning.

Additional COVID-19 vaccine sites include Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Weber Health Logistics, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Walgreens and Walmart.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

