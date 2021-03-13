COVID-19 vaccine: How to register, where to go in La Crosse County

Last December, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to healthcare workers in La Crosse County, and over the past several weeks doses have been offered to the remainder of phase 1A individuals and the first groupings of 1B
At present, vaccine doses have been made available to frontline workers, nursing home or long term care staff and residents, police and fire, and those 65 and older. On March 1, educators, child care workers and school employees became eligible.
Following educators, in order, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long term programs, some public facing essential workers (public transit, food supply, utilities), non-frontline essential health care workers, and congregate living staff and residents will qualify.
The next sector, eligible as of March 29, includes those 16 to 64 with select medical conditions which may increase risk of severe COVID-19 infection. Conditions include cancer, diabetes, asthma, obesity, kidney disease, Down syndrome. Pregnant individuals are also listed in this category.
Per an announcement Friday from Gov. Tony Evers, all adults will be eligible starting May 1.
If you currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, here is how to make your appointment:
Gundersen Health System patients:
- Gundersen patients will be notified through their online patient portal or mailed letter when they are able to make an appointment at their nearest Gundersen facility.
Mayo Clinic Health System patients:
- Mayo Clinic Health System patients will be notified through their online patient portal or mailed letter when they are able to make an appointment at their nearest Mayo facility.
Individuals 65 and older not yet scheduled for inoculation or without a healthcare provider:
- Those 65 and over without a scheduled appointment for vaccination should fill out the form at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/ or call 844-684-1064. This group is currently being prioritized for shots at the newly opened community vaccine clinic at UWL’s Cleary Alumni Center, 615 East Ave. N.
Individuals who have already completed the Vaccine Screening and Interest Form from the La Crosse County Health Department (this form has now been replaced by version at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/) will be contacted by phone if they filled out the form offline, and those did so online and included an email address will receive an email from “No Reply VRAS.” This email will include a link to set up appointments at the community vaccine clinic.
Weber Health Logistics is also still scheduling appointments with those who have previously completed the La Crosse County Health Department’s Vaccine Screening and Interest Form and will call eligible individuals directly.
School and childcare workers:
- If your employer has not yet given you instructions on when and where to get your vaccine, complete the vaccination form at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/ or call 844-684-1064. Some schools offer inoculations on site during pop-up clinics and others will refer staff to healthcare facilities.
Individuals in subsequent phases/groupings:
- If you are not currently eligible for vaccination, you can prepare for your turn and receive updates by filling out the questionnaire at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/ or call 844-684-1064.
If you are interested in receiving the vaccine at a Walgreens location once you become eligible, sign up at Walgreens.com/vaccineupdates to receive notification if and when shots are available in your area.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.