COVID-19 vaccine: How to register, where to go in La Crosse County

Last December, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to healthcare workers in La Crosse County, and over the past several weeks doses have been offered to the remainder of phase 1A individuals and the first groupings of 1B

At present, vaccine doses have been made available to frontline workers, nursing home or long term care staff and residents, police and fire, and those 65 and older. On March 1, educators, child care workers and school employees became eligible.

Following educators, in order, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long term programs, some public facing essential workers (public transit, food supply, utilities), non-frontline essential health care workers, and congregate living staff and residents will qualify.

The next sector, eligible as of March 29, includes those 16 to 64 with select medical conditions which may increase risk of severe COVID-19 infection. Conditions include cancer, diabetes, asthma, obesity, kidney disease, Down syndrome. Pregnant individuals are also listed in this category.

Per an announcement Friday from Gov. Tony Evers, all adults will be eligible starting May 1.

If you currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, here is how to make your appointment: