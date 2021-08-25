COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women, contracting virus can result in preterm labor (copy)

Newly analyzed data have found the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women, with no increased risk of miscarriage or other complications.
Over 2,450 pregnant women were involved in the v-safe pregnancy registry, which included those who received at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) prior to the 20 week pregnancy mark, as of July 19. Among all pregnancies, miscarriage prior to 20 weeks occurs in 11 to 16%, and those in the study had a rate of 13%.
“There is no intervention in medicine that does not have potential or possible side effects, but it’s extremely uncommon (with the vaccine),” says Dr. Kenneth Merkitch, obstetrician-gynecologist at Gundersen Health System. “The best evidence we have now based on the vaccine surveillance data is it makes sense for women to get the vaccine during pregnancy.”
The Johnson and Johnson viral vector vaccine, which received emergency use authorization at a later date than the mRNA versions, was not analyzed in the study as the sample size was too small, but trials for other viral vector vaccines, such as that for Ebola, have shown no adverse outcomes for pregnant women.
The CDC, DHS, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, especially as contracting the coronavirus can be dangerous for women who are expecting.
Being pregnant increases the risk of severe COVID illness, and these individuals are more likely to require hospitalization, ventilator assistance or ICU treatment. Per the CDC, being infected is also more likely to result in a baby being born preterm.
“I know from experience people can get very sick with COVID during pregnancy. They can develop severe respiratory symptoms and have to be intubated,” Merkitch says. “Not getting the disease is associated with better pregnancy outcomes.”
The antibodies built from inoculation may offer protection to the baby as well, possibly providing the infant some immunity for a period post delivery, though for how long and at what level is currently unknown. The vaccine is also safe for those who are trying to get pregnant or breastfeeding.
As with all individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine, short term side effects, such as low fever, body aches and chills, are possible, but should not be heightened due to pregnancy.
“It’s a small sacrifice for a larger gain,” Merkitch says.
The number of individuals, including pregnant patients, opting for vaccination is increasing with the spread of the delta variant, but there remains skepticism, largely driven by misconceptions. That the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines in general, can cause autism is one such falsehood. A study from over 20 years ago which implied a link between inoculation and autism was retracted due to falsified information, and the author stripped of his medical license.
Other fallacies include that the vaccine contains a live virus, that it can cause infertility, and that the formula directly crosses the placenta. None of the three coronavirus vaccines are attenuated, and the belief that the vaccines target a protein needed for placental formation is incorrect. In regards to the third myth, the vaccine works in the muscle where the shot is administered, and the antibodies cross the placenta through the bloodstream.
“People really do want what’s best for the health of their family and child, but there is so much false ‘science’ out there,” Merkitch says. “There has definitely been an increase in people who will listen, entertain the thought and actually get the vaccine. We’ve seen an uptick but not as much as I would like.”
Some patients, Merkitch said, are waiting until after delivery to be vaccinated, though he strongly encourages getting the shots while still pregnant for optimal health and safety.
Amanda Hoy, a mother of two and seven months along with her third child, found out she was pregnant shortly before her appointment for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As there was little published data at the time, she contacted Gundersen’s OB/GYN department, which advised her to go ahead with the shots.
“They are more of the experts than I am. We also have two little girls at home who don’t have the option to be vaccinated,” Amanda says. “My biggest concern is what will COVID do to me as a pregnant women — that was a deciding factor as well. We don’t know what the long term effects could be on myself as a woman or my unborn child. Knowing I have some protection and this baby may have a little bit of protection makes me feel better.”
Husband Kevin notes the couple discussed vaccination amongst themselves and looked at the available research, while “the ultimate factor was trusting the physicians we entrust with our care.”
Amanda and Kevin encourage seeking information from reputable sources, having conversations with others who have gotten the vaccine while pregnant and reaching out to the “many amazing clinicians in our area who are very knowledgeable.”
“It’s a tough thing — people need to make the right choice for them but I think it’s important for people to do their research,” Kevin says. “It’s not one size fits all necessarily — there can be different factors at play, but ultimately I hope people are doing the right thing for themselves, their community and their family.”
Monitoring of those in the v-safe pregnancy registry is ongoing, and clinical trials on the use of the vaccine during pregnancy are underway.
