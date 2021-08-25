COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women, contracting virus can result in preterm labor (copy)

Other fallacies include that the vaccine contains a live virus, that it can cause infertility, and that the formula directly crosses the placenta. None of the three coronavirus vaccines are attenuated, and the belief that the vaccines target a protein needed for placental formation is incorrect. In regards to the third myth, the vaccine works in the muscle where the shot is administered, and the antibodies cross the placenta through the bloodstream.

“People really do want what’s best for the health of their family and child, but there is so much false ‘science’ out there,” Merkitch says. “There has definitely been an increase in people who will listen, entertain the thought and actually get the vaccine. We’ve seen an uptick but not as much as I would like.”

Some patients, Merkitch said, are waiting until after delivery to be vaccinated, though he strongly encourages getting the shots while still pregnant for optimal health and safety.

Amanda Hoy, a mother of two and seven months along with her third child, found out she was pregnant shortly before her appointment for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As there was little published data at the time, she contacted Gundersen’s OB/GYN department, which advised her to go ahead with the shots.