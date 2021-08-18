COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women, contracting virus can result in preterm labor

"People really do want what's best for the health of their family and child, but there is so much false 'science' out there," Merkitch says. "There has definitely been an increase in people who will listen, entertain the thought and actually get the vaccine. We've seen an uptick but not as much as I would like."

Some patients, Merkitch said, are waiting until after delivery to be vaccinated, though he strongly encourages getting the shots while still pregnant for optimal health and safety.

Amanda Hoy, a mother of two and seven months along with her third child, found out she was pregnant shortly before her appointment for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As there was little published data at the time, she contacted Gundersen's OB/GYN department, which advised her to go ahead with the shots.

"They are more of the experts than I am. We also have two little girls at home who don't have the option to be vaccinated," Amanda says. "My biggest concern is what will COVID do to me as a pregnant women -- that was a deciding factor as well. We don't know what the long term effects could be on myself as a woman or my unborn child. Knowing I have some protection and this baby may have a little bit of protection makes me feel better."