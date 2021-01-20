 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Where to get tested in La Crosse County
While the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has begun, it may be some time before all residents become eligible for shots, and viral spread remains a concern.

One of the tools for reducing infectious spread is coronavirus testing, available to those with or without symptoms through the Wisconsin National Guard and La Crosse County Health Department, and to those with symptoms at Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems.

Testing through the Health Department and National Guard is available on the following dates:

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan.25, Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20, 27 and Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem

PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Testing through Gundersen Health System is available through the drive-up lab at 1207 Mulberry Lane, La Crosse. Those with a MyChart account can complete their screening and self-schedule a test online. Individuals with symptoms may also call the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465. 

Testing at Gundersen is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on weekends. 

For testing at Mayo Clinic Health System, those with symptoms can call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 for screening. Testing is located in Mayo's former Occupational Health building at 630 10th St. S. 

Testing at Mayo is available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid

https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/have-questions-about-covid-19-testing/, or 

https://www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

