COVID case trajectory increasing in La Crosse County, state

The daily average for COVID cases in Wisconsin is up this week, with both the state and La Crosse County case burdens higher than the previous week.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated high for the two week period ending April 12. The state’s case burden was 152.3 per 100,000, up from 107.1, with a 59% increase in trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at high, with a burden of 155.3 per 100,000, up from 129.1, and growth in trajectory.

The state as of April 13 had a seven-day average of 673 new cases per day -- up from 412 -- for a 4.8% positivity rate. Some of the increase is likely due to a backlog of results from external reporting sites.

A total of 12,851 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 182 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,399,923, with 34,850 among La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 141 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of April 13, including 27 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were six and 0, respectively. For the two-week period ending April 12, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 39.8% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

The CDC’s COVID 19 County Check showed La Crosse County at low as of Thursday morning, with masking not imperative.

The CDC metric factors in the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. DHS analyzes total new cases and percent change for its rating.

In Wisconsin, 60.9% of residents were fully vaccinated and 33.8% boosted as of April 13, as were 66.2% and 39.7% of La Crosse County residents, respectively.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

