COVID cases continue to decline

COVID-19 cases are still on the decline at the state and county levels.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated high for the two-week period ending March 15. The state’s case burden was 104.7 per 100,000, with a 14% drop in trajectory. La Crosse County is also categorized at high, with a burden of 243.9 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

All counties are now in the high or medium category.

The state as of Wednesday had a seven-day average of 347 new cases per day for a 2.8% positivity rate. A total of 12,424 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 173 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,387,933 with 34,462 among La Crosse County residents.

The CDC’s COVID 19 County Check shows La Crosse County at low as of Wednesday, with masking not imperative. The CDC metric factors in the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. DHS analyzes total new cases and percent change for its rating.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 271 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, including 15 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 52 and two, respectively. For the two-week period ending March 15, DHS reported a decrease in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 41.2% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 60.6% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, with 33.2% boosted. For La Crosse County residents, the numbers were 65.9% and 39.1%, respectively.

Colleges alter masking policies

Western Technical College is longer requiring masks in campus buildings, and Viterbo University will only require face coverings in the Health Services Center, or if a specific program, such as nursing, necessitates them in clinical or other settings. Viterbo does still recommend masks, stating "individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask for their safety and for those around them."

UW-La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse earlier this month removed mask requirements.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

