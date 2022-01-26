COVID cases critically high but on the decline

State and local COVID cases rates remain critically high this week but appear to be on the decline.

In Wisconsin, all counties were at critically high level as of Jan. 26. The state’s case burden for the two-week period ending Jan. 25 was 3,900.8 per 100,000, with a 54% decrease in trajectory. La Crosse County had a burden of 4,832.8 per 100,000 and a shrinking trajectory.

Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 tracking map put La Crosse County's average daily case rate at 373 on Jan. 24, with a predicted drop to 175 by Feb. 7.

The state as of Jan. 26 had a seven-day average of 9,012 new cases per day for a 23.9% positivity rate. A total of 10,950 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 149 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,305,977, with 29,017 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,900 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 25, including 387 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 70 and four, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Jan. 25, DHS reported a decline in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 75.9% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 25.5% of ventilators were in use.

In Wisconsin, 59.1% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 26, as were 64.7% of La Crosse County residents.

