COVID cases critically high but on the decline

State and local COVID cases rates remain critically high this week but appear to be on the decline.

In Wisconsin, all counties were at critically high level as of Jan. 26. The state’s case burden for the two-week period ending Jan. 25 was 3,900.8 per 100,000, with a 54% decrease in trajectory. La Crosse County had a burden of 4,832.8 per 100,000 and a shrinking trajectory.

Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 tracking map put La Crosse County's average daily case rate at 373 on Jan. 24, with a predicted drop to 175 by Feb. 7.

The state as of Jan. 26 had a seven-day average of 9,012 new cases per day for a 23.9% positivity rate. A total of 10,950 deaths were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 149 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,305,977, with 29,017 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,900 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 25, including 387 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 70 and four, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Jan. 25, DHS reported a decline in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 75.9% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 25.5% of ventilators were in use.

In Wisconsin, 59.1% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 26, as were 64.7% of La Crosse County residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations. In the two months after Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine received authorization to be administered to children aged 5 to 11, merely 27% have received at least one dose. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 18% of them have received two. Health officials say the vaccination rates among children have differed by region in the United States. Recent analysis shows almost 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Vermont are fully vaccinated. According to NBC News, less than 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received two doses in nine Southern states. You have these large swaths of vulnerable children who are going to school. , Dr. Samir Shah, director of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, via NBC News. Experts say they fear states with lower vaccination rates "are less likely to require masking or distancing...”. One of the problems we’ve had is this perception that kids aren’t at risk for serious illness from this virus. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News. That’s obviously not true. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News

 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

