COVID cases falling, state receives nearly $92 million in pandemic response reimbursement

The state is still reporting critically high COVID levels in most counties — including La Crosse — though cases continue to decline.

Wisconsin as of Wednesday had a seven-day average of 2,864 new cases per day for a 12.8% positivity rate. A total of 11,483 deaths were confirmed as of Feb. 9 including 156 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 1,360,503, with 33,395 among La Crosse County residents.

The state’s case burden for the two-week period ending was Feb. 8 was 1,082.6 per 100,000, with a 44% drop in trajectory. La Crosse County had a burden of 1,609.3 per 100,000 and shrinking trajectory.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported current 1,207 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Feb. 8, including 228 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 52 and four, respectively, with six ICU beds immediately available in the region. For the two-week period ending Feb. 8, DHS reported a decrease in overall hospitalizations but no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide of 52.4% hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Southwest Wisconsin have around 21 COVID patients in their hospitals, according to a Mayo spokesperson, with the majority of those in the ICU unvaccinated. Mayo hospitals in Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing a downward trend in COVID inpatients overall, with some fluctuations, and Gundersen Health System has reported a decrease in COVID hospitalizations.

“COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat and even as cases trend downward, it’s not time to let our guard down with safety measures. The best line of defense is getting a COVID-19 vaccination and booster, if a person is eligible,” Mayo states. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and related hospitalizations and death.”

In Wisconsin, 59.7% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, as were 65.1% of La Crosse County residents.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus ratesThe School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Feb. 1 a case rate of 132.4 per 100,000 per day, a decline from early January. In total from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 99 cases were confirmed among staff and students, with cumulative 1,387 cases this school year.

The district currently has PCR tests and a limited supply of antigen tests available at the Hogan Administrative Center. Rapid tests will only be available to students and staff, while family members of students and staff qualify for PCR testing at the site.

State receives FEMA FundsThe U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced Wednesday that Wisconsin would receive $91.8 million in COVID response funding.

Over $85.6 million will be allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and more than $6.2 million to the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The grant to DHS will reimburse costs used to provide emergency medical care for diagnostic testing. The funding to WDA reimburses costs to provide emergency and inpatient clinical care for COVID-19 patients through staff augmentation in primary care medical facilities.

“We are very appreciative of this funding and also want to thank FEMA for our ongoing partnership,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This assistance ensures people can continue to access the important testing resources and medical care that are essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

