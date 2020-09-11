COVID cases rise on La Crosse campuses; UW-L reports 105, Viterbo 50

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases continued the upward trend Friday, with the majority attributed to the college-age population.

Here are the numbers from various reports. The differences reflect different reporting times:

In La Crosse County, lab-confirmed cases total 1,523, including the 78 reported Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Of Friday's cases, 42 of the patients are age 20-29 and 24 are age 10-19.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse reported 105 new positive cases Friday out of 279 tests administered -- a rate of 37.63 percent positive. UW-L has reported a total of 202 cases this week beginning Tuesday. A total of 370 students are being quarantined at Coate Hall on campus through Sept. 24.

The Viterbo University COVID-19 dashboard listed 50 active student cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

At the state level, an additional 1,369 Wisconsinites tested positive for COVID-19, for a running total of 86,250. Negative tests are at 1,254,034, up 8,586 from Thursday. Statewide hospitalizations for the coronavirus rose by 41, with 6,263 patients ever hospitalized, and deaths increased by four for 1,197 total fatalities.