COVID cases still low, La Crosse County records four new deaths in past week

COVID case rates continue to fall, though La Crosse County reported four new deaths in the past week.

The state on Thursday added eight coronavirus deaths, with 132 over the past week, and La Crosse County, which had 177 fatalities as of March 23, has reached 181.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated high for the two-week period ending March 29. The state’s case burden was 93.9 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory.

La Crosse County was also categorized at high, with a burden of 147.7 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Two counties have entered the low category, and no county is in the very high or critically high category.

The CDC’s COVID 19 County Check showed La Crosse County at low as of 3 p.m. Thursday, with masking not imperative.

The CDC metric factors in the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. DHS analyzes total new cases and percent change for its rating.

The state as of Thursday had a seven-day average of 360 new cases per day for a 3.2% positivity rate. A total of 12,790 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 181 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,393,058, with 34,655 among La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 172 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of March 30, including 27 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were four and zero, respectively.

For the two-week period ending March 30, DHS reported shrinking in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 35.3% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 60.7% of residents were fully vaccinated and 33.5% boosted as of March 31, as were 66% and 39.4% of La Crosse County residents, respectively.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.