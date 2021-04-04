COVID Hero: Gundersen's Shelly Niedfelt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were a lot of unknowns and we had to figure them out along the way — day to day things would change — but I think our ability to adapt and our strong nursing culture here — it was amazing,” Niedfeldt says.

On a personal level, Niedfeldt and her husband, who also works in an essential field, worked hard to fit in quality time with their children, their older two doing virtual schooling. Their support system got them through, and Niedfeldt explained to her kids why she needed to put in long hours, but “I missed them dearly.”

For Niedfeldt, getting the vaccine clinic in order was less of a challenge than her previous tasks, as, while extra precautions and regulations were implemented, it was similar to running Gundersen’s annual flu shot clinic. She has now been able to hand the reins over to another leader and refocus on clinical operations.

“It’s been almost surreal. I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished and I feel honored our organization trusted me and my leaders to help lead some of this work, and encourage and motivate our team members,” Niedfeldt says. “They believed in us and we got the work done and took care of our community throughout this pandemic.”