COVID Hero: Mayo's Jason Fratzke

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I felt compelled, because so many of my colleagues and nurses, and our employee base across this entire organization, stepped up and did more to provide care for COVID patients along with all the other illnesses that continued to plague (patients) every day,” Fratzke says. “I wanted to say ‘thank you’ and give back as all the employees here have.”

Fratzke says he “wouldn’t feel I was doing my part” if he hadn’t jumped in to aid with the vaccination, and despite the added responsibility and time the experience has been amazingly rewarding.

“It’s been a thrill for met to throw my scrubs back on and interact directly with patients again and listen to their stories, particularly those 65 and older who have been impacted heavily by this, and see the hope that they have about the future, and their ability to be less fearful of contracting covid,” Fratzke says.

Everything he does, and everything the staff does, is “to ensure the needs of our patients are met, and any way I can do that I’m happy to help.”