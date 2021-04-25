COVID heroes among us: Readers recognize some in community

Bridget Pfaff, MS, Administrative Director

Gundersen Health System

Mark Molstad:

Wife, Sue, goes above and beyondMy wife is most definitely a pandemic hero! Susan works as a C.N.A. at a local nursing home for a large local corporation. She has worked so many overtime hours and extra days, when scheduled to be off in the last year, that it is unbelievable and frankly stunning.

The shortage of health care staff in this field is overwhelming. She worked all during the pandemic, since it all started a year ago. The extra hours and days is enough, but, she had to do it — wearing all that PPE — it has worn her out.

She even volunteered to work the covid wing of the facility and risked her health and mine; she had to wear the full plastic suit and mask and headpiece while trailing an air hose around the wing. She is so tired after work, she comes home and eats dinner and goes to sleep.

The stress this has put on her is unlike anything we have seen in our 30-year marriage. She doesn’t complain, it is work that needs to be done! She does God’s work and those senior citizens in that facility are blessed to have her. she is diligent, dedicated and a keeps going.