COVID hospitalizations hit a low statewide, Mayo doctor credits vaccination

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a low 14 months into the pandemic, with eight fewer patients since the previous low in April 2020.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard June 2 reported 184 current coronavirus hospitalizations, 10 fewer than the previous day and far less than the four-digit rates six months ago. Of Wednesday's hospitalizations, 67 were ICU patients, down eight from Tuesday.

Last fall, in conjunction with a spike in overall cases, hospitalizations in Wisconsin peaked at 2,277 on Nov. 17 and have been decreasing since, with the current number of inpatients 92% lower than the high point.

Dr. Zane Forbes, DO at Mayo Clinic Health System, says the local trend mirrors the statewide drop in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Recently, coronavirus hospitalizations at Mayo's La Crosse hospital have been minimal, he says, with "very few" patients needing intensive care.

With vaccination of select individuals, including frontline medical workers, starting last December and all individuals 12 and over now eligible for shots, the drop is proof of the protective benefits of inoculation, he says.