 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID hospitalizations rising statewide, vaccine demand slows in past week
0 Comments
top story

COVID hospitalizations rising statewide, vaccine demand slows in past week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Hospitals statewide continue to see an increase in patients admitted for COVID-19, as Wisconsin's confirmed cases of the highly contagious delta variant climb.

Confirmed delta infections statewide now total 471, with the actual number much higher as only so many cases are sequenced. In July, 720 samples were sequenced, with only 26 completed so far this month. 

During the two-week period ending Tuesday, hospitalization rates in all counties were growing, per DHS, with the Western region showing a 60% increase. Statewide, on Aug. 12 the seven-day moving average of hospitalized patients was 496, with 7.3% on ventilators. Those numbers rose to 619 and 12.2% on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 47 of Wisconsin hospitals had ICUs at peak capacity and 19.9% of ventilators were in use. Western Wisconsin had 37 hospitalized COVID patients. From late spring through late July, the numbers were consistently below 10 per day, and Tuesday's hospitalizations were the highest in the region since mid January. 

Statewide, 683 people were being hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, the most since Feb. 1. 

As of Tuesday late afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse had a "minimal number" of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized, with Mayo communications lead Rick Thiesse noting outpatient treatments offered, including monoclonal antibody therapies, can help prevent inpatient stays. Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the larger of the two hospitals, saw the number of inpatients rise to 21 as of Wednesday morning. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Per the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 forecasting model, on Aug. 16 La Crosse County averaged 31 cases per day, which is predicted to rise to 63 per day by Aug. 22 and 109 per day by Aug. 30. Confirmed cases in La Crosse County totaled 13,202 as of Wednesday, and 92 deaths had been reported. State cases had reached 641,548 as of Tuesday, and fatalities have reached 7,499.

Statewide, the seven-day average for new cases was 1,224 on Wednesday, per DHS. Four counties over the past week were categorized as having very high disease activity, while the remaining 68 were designated as high. 

As of Wednesday, 50.3% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 56.4% of La Crosse County residents. Doses were down significantly statewide from the seven-day period prior, with 53,196 administered the week of Aug. 8 and 16,507 the week of Aug. 15.

Per the CDC, 50.9% of the national population is fully vaccinated. 

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

INSIDE

  • Data analysts say vaccines safe for pregnant women
  • Dr. Frank Bures: Why getting shot after infection is a wise move
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News