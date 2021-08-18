COVID hospitalizations rising statewide, vaccine demand slows in past week

Hospitals statewide continue to see an increase in patients admitted for COVID-19, as Wisconsin's confirmed cases of the highly contagious delta variant climb.
Confirmed delta infections statewide now total 471, with the actual number much higher as only so many cases are sequenced. In July, 720 samples were sequenced, with only 26 completed so far this month.
During the two-week period ending Tuesday, hospitalization rates in all counties were growing, per DHS, with the Western region showing a 60% increase. Statewide, on Aug. 12 the seven-day moving average of hospitalized patients was 496, with 7.3% on ventilators. Those numbers rose to 619 and 12.2% on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 47 of Wisconsin hospitals had ICUs at peak capacity and 19.9% of ventilators were in use. Western Wisconsin had 37 hospitalized COVID patients. From late spring through late July, the numbers were consistently below 10 per day, and Tuesday's hospitalizations were the highest in the region since mid January.
Statewide, 683 people were being hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, the most since Feb. 1.
As of Tuesday late afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse had a "minimal number" of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized, with Mayo communications lead Rick Thiesse noting outpatient treatments offered, including monoclonal antibody therapies, can help prevent inpatient stays. Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the larger of the two hospitals, saw the number of inpatients rise to 21 as of Wednesday morning.
Per the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 forecasting model, on Aug. 16 La Crosse County averaged 31 cases per day, which is predicted to rise to 63 per day by Aug. 22 and 109 per day by Aug. 30. Confirmed cases in La Crosse County totaled 13,202 as of Wednesday, and 92 deaths had been reported. State cases had reached 641,548 as of Tuesday, and fatalities have reached 7,499.
Statewide, the seven-day average for new cases was 1,224 on Wednesday, per DHS. Four counties over the past week were categorized as having very high disease activity, while the remaining 68 were designated as high.
As of Wednesday, 50.3% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 56.4% of La Crosse County residents. Doses were down significantly statewide from the seven-day period prior, with 53,196 administered the week of Aug. 8 and 16,507 the week of Aug. 15.
Per the CDC, 50.9% of the national population is fully vaccinated.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.