COVID hospitalizations rising statewide, vaccine demand slows in past week

Hospitals statewide continue to see an increase in patients admitted for COVID-19, as Wisconsin's confirmed cases of the highly contagious delta variant climb.

Confirmed delta infections statewide now total 471, with the actual number much higher as only so many cases are sequenced. In July, 720 samples were sequenced, with only 26 completed so far this month.

During the two-week period ending Tuesday, hospitalization rates in all counties were growing, per DHS, with the Western region showing a 60% increase. Statewide, on Aug. 12 the seven-day moving average of hospitalized patients was 496, with 7.3% on ventilators. Those numbers rose to 619 and 12.2% on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 47 of Wisconsin hospitals had ICUs at peak capacity and 19.9% of ventilators were in use. Western Wisconsin had 37 hospitalized COVID patients. From late spring through late July, the numbers were consistently below 10 per day, and Tuesday's hospitalizations were the highest in the region since mid January.

Statewide, 683 people were being hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, the most since Feb. 1.