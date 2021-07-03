COVID infection a greater risk of myocarditis than with vaccination, Mayo expert says

The FDA has revised the labels for two COVID-19 vaccines following rare cases of myocarditis among patients, but experts stress vaccine benefits outweigh the risks, with the coronavirus itself having greater potential to cause heart inflammation.

The Pfizer and Moderna two dose vaccines, which use messenger RNA, have been under scrutiny following the reporting to VAERS of cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the sac-like membrane around the heart) after vaccination. Some of those already concerned about the vaccine's safety have viewed the reports as proof of its hazard, though the CDC has reiterated the vaccine does far more good than harm.

"The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death," the CDC says.

As of late June, around 1,200 cases cases of myocarditis or pericarditis post vaccination were reported, with 780 among individuals 30 and younger, most commonly male adolescents or young adults. Upon review, the CDC and FDA confirmed 518 cases of out of the 780 among the 31 and under group, which continue to be under investigation.