COVID rates dropping, La Crosse County should still mask per new CDC guidance

COVID infections continue to decline on the state and local levels, but La Crosse County cases are still high enough for the CDC to advise masking.

The CDC Friday removed mask recommendations for those living in low COVID level areas, with the exception of when using public transportation. Masks are still advised for those in high level areas, while those in medium areas are urged to discuss their personal risk with a medical provider. The community level metrics are based on rates of hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new cases. As of Friday, La Crosse County was categorized at the high level, per the CDC's new "county check" tool, with face coverings to be worn in all indoor settings.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity was rated very high for the two week period ending Feb. 22. The state’s case burden was 359.5 per 100,000, with a 39% drop in trajectory. La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 513.9 per 100,000 and decline in trajectory. No county is currently in the critically high category.

The state as of Thursday had a seven-day average of 864 new cases per day for a 5.7% positivity rate. A total of 11,863 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 163 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 1,379,313, with 34,032 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively. According to the DHS website, illness after vaccination data for January is delayed due to a technical issue.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 663 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Feb. 23, including 135 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 27 and three, respectively. For the two-week period ending Feb. 22, DHS reported decline in hospitalizations in every region. Statewide 44% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

Mayo Clinic Health System reports its La Crosse hospital had five COVID inpatients as of Wednesday, down from around 17 a month prior. Mayo's Rochester hospital has around 94 COVID patients. The majority of those requiring ICU care are unvaccinated, Mayo says.

Gundersen Health System on Wednesday shared its hospitals system wide are currently ranging between 10 to 20 COVID inpatients, compared to 40 to 50 a month ago.

In Wisconsin, 60.3% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, with 38.5% having received a booster dose. In La Crosse County, 65.6% of residents had completed the vaccine series, also with 38.5% boosted.

School case rates, mask updates

The School District of La Crosse reported this week a case rate of 22 per 100,000 per day, with 12 cases confirmed. Since the start of the school year, 1,552 infections have been reported among students and staff.

The District announced last week it would end its mask requirement March 8 in response to dropping community and school case rates. The Tribune reached out to the La Crosse County Health Department on Wednesday for comment or guidance regarding the cessation of the mask requirement and was informed a statement from the disease investigation and school health teams was being prepared. As of press time Friday it had not been issued.

The hours for COVID testing at Hogan Administrative Center have changed to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The service is available to School District of La Crosse students, staff and family members.

Western Technical College is still requiring masks on campus, with a spokesperson telling the Tribune Thursday the college is "actively reviewing our masking policies and hope to have some updated policies in place in the coming weeks." Western's COVID dashboard showed no active staff or student infections as of Wednesday.

The existing mask mandate at UW La Crosse will expire March 11, in accordance with the UW System decision announced earlier this month, with masks to be recommended but not required starting March 12. For the seven day period ending Feb. 22, a total of six UWL students and staff were confirmed to have COVID. A month ago, the weekly total was around 70.

Viterbo University continues to require masks, with the chair of Viterbo's Covid-19 Response Team noting Thursday the team continues to review the current COVID-19 situation on campus and in the community. As of Feb. 22, there was one active student infection and no cases among staff at Viterbo.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

