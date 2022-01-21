COVID rates still critically high, infections predicted to begin dropping by month's end

Predictive modeling indicates COVID cases are reaching their peak in Wisconsin, with the spike in infections expected to begin dropping by the end of the month.

According to Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, in La Crosse County cases averaged 340 per day on Jan. 20, a number estimated to decrease to 266 per day by Feb. 2.

"When we go up this high this fast, it doesn't hover around the peak. It's going to come down rapidly," Mayo Clinic data scientist Curtis Storlie said during a briefing Wednesday. "But hitting the peak doesn't mean we're behind this. People are still going to get infected on the way down."

Elevated infection rates continue to impact the state, with all counties at critically high levels for the two-week period ending Jan. 18. The state’s case burden was 4,198.1 per 100,000, with a 77% increase in trajectory. La Crosse County had a burden of 4,757.7 per 100,000 and growing trajectory.

The state as of Jan. 21 had a seven-day average of 17,586 new cases per day for a 26.1% positivity rate. A total of 10,755 deaths were confirmed as of Friday, including 147 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 1,270,151, with 27,899 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in December infections among the fully vaccinated were at a rate of 1,573.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 18.5 per 100,000 and deaths 3.6 per 100,000. For those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, those rates were 4,746.4 per 100,000; 176.4 per 100,000; and 50.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,099 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 20, including 445 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 63 and seven, respectively. For the two-week period ending Jan. 18, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 77.4% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 27.7% of ventilators were in use.

In Wisconsin, 59% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 21, as were 64.6% of La Crosse County residents.

Dr. Conor Loftus of Mayo reminds individuals to be vaccinated and boosted if eligible and to mask and distance, noting widespread compliance with precautions "would send us down much faster, with fewer cases on the way down. That's important...the faster we can come down the better."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

