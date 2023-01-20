 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID related extra FoodShare benefits to end in March

Extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsinites will cease after next month, following the cessation of a pandemic related government program. 

The federal government in effort to assist families during COVID-19 allotted those in need more funds for grocery purchases in the form of a separate program. Beginning March 1, only regular FoodShare benefits will be available.

The last of the extra funds will appear in most QUEST card accounts on Jan. 21 and Feb. 19. Balances can be viewed in the MyACCESS app, through the ebtEDGE website, the ebtEDGE mobile app or by calling QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164 to receive the funds in the absence of the governor being able to declare a public health emergency.

Through the COVID program, families received at least $95 extra each month. The 15% increase in benefits under federal coronavirus aid legislation was originally slated to end in spring 2021, following a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to no longer allow Gov. Tony Evers to declare a new public health emergency in relation to the coronavirus. As such, Wisconsin became ineligible to receive the additional funds under the federal requirements.

However, the Evers administration worked with U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees financial assistance for food, to receive funds even in absence of the governor's ability to issue a public health emergency. The continuation of the program, Evers said in April 2021, would impact more than 400,000 households, or some 770,000 people, in the state through $70 million in monthly aid. 

From the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the number of families those qualifying for and requesting FoodShare benefits rose by 140,000 in the first year alone. During the last month of 2019, Wisconsin households enrolled in the program spent around $2 million daily, over doubling to $4.5 million in December 2020. 

Regular FoodShare benefit amounts are based on household size, income, bill amounts for things like rent, utilities and child care, disabilities, age or out of pocket medical expenses. Around 35% of of participating households include children and 43% include seniors or those with disabilities. Amounts range from $281 to $1,700 or more monthly. 

Food assistance is crucial for some families -- due to inflation, households are spending an estimated $72 more on groceries each month than the year prior, and in the Midwest dairy items and cereal cost up to 16.7% more and produce 9.8% more.

In addition to helping families, the FoodShare program supports the state economy through purchases made at over 5,000 retailers. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the federal government estimates for each FoodShare dollar spent up to $1.50 in additional economic activity is produced. 

