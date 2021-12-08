COVID relief grants awarded to Rivoli, Loggers, Gateway Area Council

La Crosse area entertainment and recreation entities are among the recipients of a new round of COVID relief funding grants.

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced $14 million in grants to movie theaters, summer camps, and minor league sports teams in Wisconsin to aid in the recovery of the state's tourism and entertainment industries during the ongoing pandemic. Funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is being administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Applications for all three assistance grants opened Sep. 16, 2021, and closed on Oct. 15, 2021.

“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state's economy,” said Evers. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state's recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”

The Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program, the second relief fund for the Wisconsin movie theater industry, is providing approximately $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies statewide. The Rivoli Theatre in La Crosse will receive $45,000.

The Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program is supporting 17 minor league teams across the state by utilizing federal pandemic relief funding to help teams recoup lost revenue during 2020. La Crosse Loggers Baseball will receive $200,000.

The Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program will provide 37 summer camps $50,000, including the Gateway Area Council, which serves La Crosse, Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, and Juneau counties.

“We’re proud to work alongside our many partners to make these grants a reality,” said Wisconsin DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Getting this much-needed assistance to our minor league sports teams, movie theaters, and summer camp operators is an investment in our communities, and an investment in Wisconsin’s strong ongoing recovery.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

