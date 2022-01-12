COVID testing demand still high, at home kits to be covered by insurance starting Saturday

Demand for COVID testing in La Crosse continues to leave local sites swamped, with hospitals reaching their daily maximum.

At Gundersen Health System's drive through lab, appointments are meeting the daily weekday 600 limit, and Mayo Clinic Health System's testing building on the Mayo campus had over 600 patients Jan. 3, twice the normal total.

Last week, testing across Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin sites was up 23%, the second busiest week since local testing started.

Individuals are reminded not to go to the ER to be tested for COVID.

As of Wednesday, Walgreens stores in La Crosse had few open appointments for testing, and the School District of La Crosse has lost access to onsite antigen testing due to low supply. The Hogan Administrative Center still has PCR testing available.

The La Crosse County Health Department was able to extend Wisconsin National Guard testing through the end of January, and UWL and COVID Clinic both also provide tests.

Starting Jan. 15, FDA authorized at-home COVID tests purchased online or in store will be covered by insurance, either through reimbursement or at no cost upfront.

Wisconsin residents with or without insurance can order a free test kit through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services by visiting www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm.

The federal government plans to begin mailing COVID testing kits directly to households starting in the next several weeks. In total, 500 million are set to be distributed over a period of time.

When to seek care for COVID

Hospitals are overwhelmed with high COVID and non-COVID patient loads, and individuals with the virus who are experiencing mild symptoms generally need not seek medical care. Otherwise healthy individuals without comorbidities and feeling only minor symptoms can recover at home, says Dr. Melanie Swift of Mayo Clinic Health System, co-chair of the hospital's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.

"Most cases of COVID-19 actually resolve without needing any kind of prescription medication or advanced care," Swift says, recommending rest, hydration, and, if necessary, over the counter medication for fever.

Swift says those who experience trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, lightheadedness, confusion or dizziness should seek medical attention. In addition, "If your oxygen levels were to drop very low, and you or other people noted that you started to look very pale or even bluish, especially your lips or fingertips, that's a sign that you need more oxygen and need to get to medical care emergently."

Best practices for prevention of contracting and spreading COVID-19 are vaccination, hand hygiene, masking and distancing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.