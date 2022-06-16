COVID vaccine for those 4 and under may be available next week

Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, in a news release June 8, prior to FDA recommendation, stated "Having this vaccine will help prevent and reduce the level of severe disease and death in children."

Though infection and hospitalization rates among young children are comparatively low, Kennedy notes deaths can still occur, and those who contract the disease may infect others, causing outbreaks that shut down classrooms or daycares. They could also spread COVID to others more vulnerable to severe cases. In addition, transmission aids in the development of new variants which could prove highly contagious or severe.