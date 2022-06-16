COVID vaccine for those 4 and under may be available next week

After an extensive delay, babies and toddlers may be eligible for the COVID vaccine as soon as next week.
The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting met Wednesday, and according to the meeting agenda, reviewed immunogenicity (the ability to provoke immune response) data one month post the final dose, efficacy data and safety data. The committee voted unanimously to approve both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for youth 6 months to 4 years, and 6 months to 5 years, respectively. Pfizer's formulation is already approved for those 5 and up.
According to NBC News, White House COVID coordination Ashish Jha told media that, following clearance from federal regulators and formal recommendation from CDC advisors-- set to meet Saturday -- doses could be available as soon as Tuesday.
Studies found the Pfizer vaccine, a three-shot course of three micrograms, provides 80% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID in those 4 and under, while Moderna's version, given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, had a lower efficacy at around 45%. Moderna may explore a booster to improve protection rates.
Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, in a news release June 8, prior to FDA recommendation, stated "Having this vaccine will help prevent and reduce the level of severe disease and death in children."
Though infection and hospitalization rates among young children are comparatively low, Kennedy notes deaths can still occur, and those who contract the disease may infect others, causing outbreaks that shut down classrooms or daycares. They could also spread COVID to others more vulnerable to severe cases. In addition, transmission aids in the development of new variants which could prove highly contagious or severe.
While some parents and guardians have eagerly awaited approval for their young children, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey from April 2022 showed only around 20% of parents to those under 5 were interested in having their child vaccinated as soon as possible. Nearly 40% wanted to see how well the shots worked for others in that age group before considering it, and 27% stated they would "definitely not" have their children age 4 and under receive the shots.
Kennedy notes regulators "Do a very deep dive into the safety data. And that's why you typically see a rollout of a vaccine in several stages. Healthy adults can get it, and then they drop the age range a little bit, and they check it and make sure it's safe. And they drop it again."
Despite studies showing safety and efficacy, young children continue to have the lowest incoulation rate in Wisconsin, with 25.4% of those 5 to 11 having completed the series. The overall percentage of fully vaccinated state residents is 61.3%.
