COVID vaccines will be bivalent version only, no FDA decision on annual injections

The FDA Thursday took steps towards simplifying the coronavirus vaccine plan but held off on making the shots an annual recommendation.

On Jan. 26, FDA vaccine advisory committee panelists voted unanimously to replace the original COVID 19 shots with the bivalent version, with only the latter to be offered from now on. Thus far, while around 69% of U.S. residents have completed the initial vaccine series — one shot of the Johnson and Johnson version, which last year was deemed less favorable, or two of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA incarnations — only around 15% have received the bivalent version, designed to target original and omicron strains of the disease.

In Wisconsin, the uptake is slightly higher, at 19.2%.

During the Thursday meeting the committee also discussed implementing a new vaccine schedule, with the COVID shot to be given yearly and the components adjusted to protect from changing variants. By following the flu shot regimine, knowing when to get the next dose would be less confusing for individuals and in turn increase the likelihood of actually getting the vaccine consistently.

Mayo Clinic Health System on Friday noted it is monitoring updates on the FDA proposal to recommend an annual booster for COVID-19, and will update its “official vaccination recommendations for patients based on the most recent science in addition to current state and federal requirements.”

The bivalent booster is approved for all ages 6 months and older, and available at Mayo, Gundersen Health System and area pharmacies.

With flu season right around the corner, and omicron cases surging in the U.S., when is the best time to get these vaccines and stay healthy?

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season. "Get vaccinated," he said, noting that it's free. "Not enough people are getting it." Biden also called on Congress to provide the billions of dollars the administration has requested to buy additional vaccines, tests and treatments. Some lawmakers have balked at the request for more than $20 billion in new coronavirus funding. Biden, who was flanked by his COVID-19 response team, declared that the fight against the spread of virus is global in nature and the "funding we seek is critical" to that effort. Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older adults, have gotten the updated COVID-19 booster, the White House said. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States. Biden said more people need to get the vaccine as winter approaches and they will be spending more time indoors and potentially spreading sickness. He added that the vaccine is available free of charge within 5 miles of where most people live. He urged people to get the coronavirus booster at the same time they get an annual flu shot. He said a COVID-19 booster will become an annual event. "For most Americans, one COVID shot each year will be all they need," Biden said at the White House. "And if you get it, you'll be protected. And if you don't, you're putting yourself and other people at unnecessary risk." "I'm calling on All Americans ... all Americans to get their shot, just as soon as they can," he said. A member of the White House Medical Unit gave the shot to Biden in his left arm. He had to delay getting his booster, in accordance with federal health guidance, because he was infected with COVID-19 over the summer. Biden again called on businesses, schools and civic leaders to help, including by holding on-site vaccination clinics and giving employees time off to get boosted. Most deaths from COVID-19 are now preventable, he said. Three respiratory viruses are currently circulating in the U.S: the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, said Dr. Ashish Jha, leader of the White House response. Jha said during morning TV appearances that the combination of a flu shot and updated COVID booster will help people avoid serious illness and stay out of the hospital as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays with friends and family. RSV has been affecting children, and there is no shot available to treat it, though companies are working to develop one, he said. "So if people went out and got their vaccines, we could really get through this without getting into a lot of trouble," Jha said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings." "If you're relying on your old vaccine from nine months ago or an infection from a year ago, that's probably not going to be good enough and that's one of the reasons we're urging all Americans — but particularly older Americans, particularly seniors — to get the new updated COVID vaccine, because I do think it's going to make a really big difference," Jha said on "Today" on NBC. Biden had to wait a few months to get his updated COVID booster because he was infected, then reinfected, with COVID-19 over the summer.

