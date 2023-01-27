COVID vaccines will be bivalent version only, no FDA decision on annual injections

The FDA Thursday took steps towards simplifying the coronavirus vaccine plan but held off on making the shots an annual recommendation.

On Jan. 26, FDA vaccine advisory committee panelists voted unanimously to replace the original COVID 19 shots with the bivalent version, with only the latter to be offered from now on. Thus far, while around 69% of U.S. residents have completed the initial vaccine series — one shot of the Johnson and Johnson version, which last year was deemed less favorable, or two of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA incarnations — only around 15% have received the bivalent version, designed to target original and omicron strains of the disease.

In Wisconsin, the uptake is slightly higher, at 19.2%.

During the Thursday meeting the committee also discussed implementing a new vaccine schedule, with the COVID shot to be given yearly and the components adjusted to protect from changing variants. By following the flu shot regimine, knowing when to get the next dose would be less confusing for individuals and in turn increase the likelihood of actually getting the vaccine consistently.

Mayo Clinic Health System on Friday noted it is monitoring updates on the FDA proposal to recommend an annual booster for COVID-19, and will update its “official vaccination recommendations for patients based on the most recent science in addition to current state and federal requirements.”

The bivalent booster is approved for all ages 6 months and older, and available at Mayo, Gundersen Health System and area pharmacies.

