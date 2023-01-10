COVID XBB.1.5 variant highly infectious, not currently dominant in Midwest

A new COVID variant being described as possibly the most transmissible strain yet is gaining traction in the U.S., with Northeast states seeing infection spikes.

The XBB.1.5 omicron variant was first identified in New York and Connecticut in late October and has gone from accounting for approximately 4% of all new infections in early December to up to 40% by the end of that month.

For the week ending Jan. 7, the CDC put the proportion of XBB.1.5 at 27.6%. In region five, which includes Wisconsin and Minnesota, it comprised only 7.3% of infections.

"What we are learning about this new variant XBB.1.5 is that it spreads much more easily compared to the previous variants -- almost twice more likely to spread compared to the previous variants," says Dr. Raj Palraj, infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The coronavirus has been mutating constantly since the pandemic began, with newer strains more resistant to existing vaccines and infection related immunity. Changes to the spike protein can alter the level of infectiousness, and Palraj says XBB.1.5 more easily attaches to the respiratory mucosa (nose and throat cells) than previous variants, thus increasing transmission.

"The good news is the new variant appears to be less severe compared to the Delta variant," says Palraj. "(Severity is) always a concern -- that's why CDC and other health officials constantly monitor for those data points -- but generally what we have seen so far is that the new variants are slightly less severe compared to the previous wave variants."

Symptoms of XBB.1.5 mirror those of previous strains, with signs such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever and muscle aches. Precautions include masking, testing, staying home if ill, hand washing, vaccination and booster shots. The bivalent booster targets both the original COVID strains and omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

"What we know from the previous variant cycles is that the COVID-19 booster shot helps reduce the risk of severe pneumonia, reduces the risk of getting hospitalized and reduces the risk of death," Palraj says. "We may not be able to prevent infection, but the odds of getting a severe disease is greatly reduced by the vaccination."

The degree to which XBB.1.5 will affect the nation is "hard to predict...since it's kind of spreading easily," says Palraj. "But what I am hopeful for is it won't lead to an increase in number of severe disease and hospitalizations."

Palraj anticipates the coronavirus in general will "probably start behaving like other respiratory viruses like flu. So we will see a spike in cases during the winter. And as the weather changes, we might see less."

COVID and influenza vaccines remain available at local clinics and pharmacies. The bivalent booster is now approved for ages 6 months and older.

