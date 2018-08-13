A high-maintenance cat that apparently was irked that its owner had ignored it bit the owner, who went to a hospital for treatment because her arm swelled, according to police.
The La Crosse woman acknowledged that her cat “needs a lot of attention” but that she had ignored the animal for “the better part of the day,” a police report said.
The cat had bitten her before, but this was the first time that it swelled so much she sought medical attention.
The woman must keep the cat, which had been vaccinated, in the house for 10 days, with a veterinarian checking it on the first and 10th days, according to a rabies report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.