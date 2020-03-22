Crafting keeps minds calm and hands busy as La Crosse area people isolate during COVID-19

With school — and for many, work — on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are seeking ways to occupy their extra time and calm their racing minds.

For many, the solution for how to keep their hands and minds busy has been crafts. Affordable and available — both Michael’s and JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Onalaska remain open — art projects are soothing and satisfying in a time of uncertainty and unprecedented isolation.

“It’s something you can control, where in this situation with COVID-19 we have no control over how it is affecting our lives and our own health,” says Shelli Kult, an avid crafter and administrative assistant for buildings, grounds and transportation with the School District of Onalaska.

With schools closed under the mandate of Gov. Evers, Kult — like those in many occupations — is now working out of her home full time and finding extra hours in the day in the absence of a commute, not to mention a pause on most errands and excursions.

“I went from about 10 hours to about 30 hours a week,” Kult said of her crafting. “I’m not driving back and forth to work. I’m not socializing. I’m not going out shopping.”