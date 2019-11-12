Whether you’re in search of lively company, don’t have the funds to provide a multi-course meal or simply don’t feel like cooking, the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner welcomes you to the La Crosse Center with open arms and a full plate.
Returning for the 38th year, the dinner expects to serve more than 3,000 meals Thanksgiving Day, with the help of about 700 volunteers.
“The dinner is for everyone,” said board president Ruth McQuiston-Keil. “Not just those in need but, rather, all of the community, regardless of race, income or social standing.”
The dinner — funded entirely through donations from individuals, businesses and faith-based establishments — serves 10 times the number of meals and boasts seven times the volunteers as the inaugural 1982 feast, which was held at English Lutheran Church.
More than just a chance to fill up on mashed potatoes and savor a slice or two of pumpkin pie, the event is a celebration of gratitude and togetherness.
“The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving dinner is about experiencing the feeling of community, not just living in it,” said LCTD secretary and board member Daria Lapp. “To carry this feeling throughout the year, my advice is to never assume you know what someone else’s life is like simply by looking at them. Ask questions of your neighbors. Smile at people you see. When you see someone struggling, help when you can. The act of being kind is brief, but the feeling you give the recipient may last a lifetime. That’s what this dinner is all about.”
Before the meal, which runs continuously from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a nondenominational worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. Entertainment and activities will be available throughout the event, including arts and crafts, children’s games, music and a broadcast of a football game on a big-screen TV.
People in need of transportation can request a free ride, and those unable to come to the event are still welcome to a meal, with delivery service available. Call 608-461-1991 or visit https://laxthanksgivingdinner.com/contact/ by Wednesday, Nov. 27, to arrange either. Those who dine onsite are also welcome to grab a carryout to enjoy later.
