Police are asking the public to provide any information about a Wednesday traffic crash that occurred just south of downtown La Crosse that left several people injured.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, emergency personnel responded to a traffic crash in the area of South Avenue and Green Bay Street. There were several people transported to local medical facilities for serious injuries.

The police department has not released the name of the driver or anyone injured in the crash.

"We are asking those who assisted the officers at the accident scene, to please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-757," a release states.

Video posted to Twitter reportedly show a vehicle traveling at high rate of speed in the area and another graphic video of a blood-covered man being arrested. The poster of the video says the vehicle was traveling over 60 mph and struck several innocent bystanders. The authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.

The La Crosse County Jail doesn't list anyone arrested for reckless driving during the past two days.