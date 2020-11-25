Crazy about Christmas: 'If you love it, it’s pure joy'

For Sue, there is never too much, never enough, something her husband Mike found out when he suggested she cut down on her Christmas shopping.

“I’ll stop buying Christmas stuff when you stop buying fishing stuff,” she told her fishing-obsessed husband. “That was the end of the conversation.”

Truth be told, Mike is part of the Christmas frenzy, too. It’s his job to acquire the tree. And they’ve gone to such a large tree – cut down to 14 feet by the time they get it in the tree stand – that he’s started hauling it home in his boat since it outgrew the roof of his truck.

Most years, there’s a large tree-decorating party. That will be smaller this year but those closest to Sue will still participate. It will also be a smaller cookie-decorating party because of the pandemic. “Usually, we go through 15 pounds of powdered sugar.”

Yes, they like their icing thick.

“I built my house for entertaining,” Sue said. “There’s a fridge in the kitchen, a fridge in the basement and a fridge in the garage.”

She’s also got a wine room and 75-100 wine glasses because you can drink beer or mixed drinks out of a plastic cup at the Weidemann house, but you drink wine out of a glass.