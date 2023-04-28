A major goal for the Coulee Region Humane Society has been to create an environment that is "fear free" for the animals that reside at the shelter.

Heather Drievold, the organization's executive director, said to accomplish that goal, a lot of remodeling work needs to be done.

“Everyone here loves these animals like their own,” Drievold said. “We want the space to mirror how we feel about them.”

Much of the current facility in Onalaska is over 20 years old and does not reflect the philosophies of the shelter. Drievold hopes renovation and expansion work can begin midsummer.

The regional humane society has been fundraising since last fall for a renovation and expansion. The fundraising goal is $3.5 million, but Drievold said they will likely need to exceed that target a bit because of inflation and the rising costs of materials since the project was first budgeted.

So far, the organization has reached just over 80% of its fundraising goals, and is in the final push for raising money. All of the nearly $2.8 million raised has been from private donations.

“The community is super supportive. We are just very grateful,” Drievold said. She also mentioned the organization is waiting to hear back about grants it applied for.

One of the focuses of the renovation and expansion is on a new and improved in-house medical facility.

The humane society spays and neuters all animals that come to the shelter — just last year, the organization altered 865 animals. Currently, the medical room is “just bigger than a broom closet,” Drievold said.

Large dogs need to be sent out of the facility to get altered, which can add more stress. Drievold said that last year, just over 100 animals needed to be transported to a different facility for a spay or neuter.

The new, larger space will also allow for dental work to be done onsite — which is a common need for aging animals.

Currently, some aspects of the humane society’s building can cause added stress to the animals. Drievold said the remodel and expansion will mitigate these issues and provide a more stress-free environment for the animals, employees and volunteers.

For example, the dog room is next to the cat room — which means the felines can hear if the dogs are barking all day long. In the new building, the dogs and cats will be on opposite ends of the building — providing a quieter space for the cats.

“That constant barking can be really stressful for a cat who’s just come off the streets and is terrified of dogs,” Drievold said.

A multipurpose room in the current facility serves as space for the small animals, a staff room, an education center and for dog training. Drievold said it can get hectic in that room at times, and it’s hard not having a dedicated space for staff to get away from the hustle and bustle.

The new facility will have separate spaces for the small animals, an educational center and a staff room.

The humane society provides community services such as spaying and neutering to families with pets who utilize government assistance — such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — educational programming for children, pet therapy at local hospitals and rehabilitation centers, dog training programs and even a loan program to help families with veterinarian expenses.

If interested in donating to the Coulee Region Humane Society capital campaign, visit www.couleehumane.com/capital-campaign.