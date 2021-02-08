Crews battle two Sparta fires in sub-zero cold

The Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to two fires within an hour during bitterly cold conditions Sunday.

The first call came shortly after 9:30 a.m. at a Hwy. A residence east of Sparta, where a 3,500-square-foot shed was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The property owner reported multiple losses, including tools, a pickup truck and an ATV. Firefighters had to deal with ground hazards that included live electrical wires and ice.

Sparta police chief Mike Arnold said the fire likely started on the north end of the shed, which housed a wood stove.

While still on the scene, the department received a second call of a fire at Garnett Avenue, where a skid steer caught fire inside a machine shed. The owners had removed the burning piece of equipment before firefighters arrived. Fire crews extinguished the skid steer fire and checked the shed for possible hot spots. The building sustained minor smoke damage.

Fire crews fought both blazes in below-zero temperatures.

Arnold said it's not uncommon for his department receive back-to-back fire calls.

"That's why it's important to have units ready to respond to a second call like we did today," Arnold said.