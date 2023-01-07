Crews make progress on South Avenue roundabout project

Demolition of buildings near the intersection of South and West avenues will begin Monday to clear space for a roundabout, part of a larger Wisconsin Department of Transportation project to reconstruct South Avenue.

Traffic may be limited to one lane in each direction.

Construction of three multilane roundabouts along South Avenue, located at the intersections at West Avenue, 16th Street and Ward Avenue, is expected to begin in March, said Mike Novey, senior project manager at DAAR Engineering. The contract for the entire South Avenue project has an end date of Nov. 3.

“It is a challenge to build a roundabout under traffic,” Novey said. “You can’t build it in a warehouse and airlift it in. You have to piece it together, which takes longer, but we want to keep everyone safe.”

Work on South Avenue started last October with the upgrade of sanitary sewer facilities. New concrete pavement, sidewalk, raised medians with pedestrian crossings, overhead lights, storm sewer, water main and other infrastructure will be installed later this year.

Further south, crews are still working on two roundabouts on Highway 35 at the intersection of US 14/61 and Sunnyside Drive. Finishing work, such as curb and gutter installation, may be completed by early May, depending on the weather, Novey said.

The Highway 35 reconstruction began in April when Gov. Tony Evers approved an $8.8 million contract.

Roundabouts reduce the severity of crashes, reduce traffic and produce lower fuel emissions according to the Federal Highway Administration and WisDOT.

Both agencies recommend that drivers should slow down and follow traffic signs to chose their lane when approaching a roundabout. In a two-lane roundabout, unless traffic signs signal otherwise, both lanes can be used to drive straight through; the left lane is used to turn left and make a U-turn, and the right lane is used to turn right.

At the roundabout entrance, drivers should yield to pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles already in the roundabout and give extra space to large vehicles such as semi trucks.

Once in the roundabout, drivers should keep their speed low and not change lanes.

When exiting the roundabout, drivers should turn on their right turn signal and yield to pedestrians and bicycles.

More information about driving in roundabouts can be found on the WisDOT and Federal Highway Administration websites.

IN PHOTOS: New roundabout opens in Winona