Crews respond to kitchen fire on La Crosse's north side Tuesday night

Crews responded to a kitchen fire at a home on north side La Crosse Tuesday night.

No one was injured from the fire, including any pets, according to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department shared Wednesday morning.

The fire department was dispatched just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a possible kitchen fire at an apartment located at 527 St. Andrews Street.

Firefighters that were first to arrive noticed smoke coming from the kitchen area of a downstairs apartment. They made entry to the apartment and were able to "quickly extinguish" the fire.

All residents were out of the home when crews arrived. Residents reported a dog and cat were inside the residence, and firefighters were able to locate them and prevent any injuries.

Fire investigators found the cause of the fire to be inattentive cooking on a stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen near the stove, and only minimal smoke and fire damage was reported.

The Red Cross said in a statement that it is assisting two adults who were impacted by the fire.

The group is providing essentials, including lodging, meals and health resources, and providing assistance with recovery.

Additionally, the Red Cross said it is already working with the La Crosse Fire Department to install free smoke alarms and work with residents to create fire escape plans. It's hosting a home fire safety day this Saturday, and residents can sign up at redcross.org/WIsmokealarms or at 608-232-7468.

In total, 20 personnel from the La Crosse Fire Department were at the scene of the fire, and the La Crosse Police Department assisted with traffic control.

