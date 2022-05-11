Crews respond to kitchen fire on La Crosse's north side Tuesday night

Crews responded to a kitchen fire at a home on north side La Crosse Tuesday night.
No one was injured from the fire, including any pets, according to a release from the La Crosse Fire Department shared Wednesday morning.
The fire department was dispatched just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a possible kitchen fire at an apartment located at 527 St. Andrews Street.
Firefighters that were first to arrive noticed smoke coming from the kitchen area of a downstairs apartment. They made entry to the apartment and were able to "quickly extinguish" the fire.
All residents were out of the home when crews arrived. Residents reported a dog and cat were inside the residence, and firefighters were able to locate them and prevent any injuries.
Fire investigators found the cause of the fire to be inattentive cooking on a stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen near the stove, and only minimal smoke and fire damage was reported.
The Red Cross said in a statement that it is assisting two adults who were impacted by the fire.
The group is providing essentials, including lodging, meals and health resources, and providing assistance with recovery.
Additionally, the Red Cross said it is already working with the La Crosse Fire Department to install free smoke alarms and work with residents to create fire escape plans. It's hosting a home fire safety day this Saturday, and residents can sign up at
redcross.org/WIsmokealarms or at 608-232-7468.
In total, 20 personnel from the La Crosse Fire Department were at the scene of the fire, and the La Crosse Police Department assisted with traffic control.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Scenes from blaze in downtown La Crosse
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street after a Thursday morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street Thursday after a morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The building occupied by the India Curry House and Bar on 300 block of Fourth Street South lay in ruin after a morning blaze Thursday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ruble covers the 300 block of Fourth Street South in front of the India Curry House and Bar on Thursday as a morning fire is extinguished.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A firefighter climbs a boom ladder while working the scene of a blaze Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown. The fire devastated the building occupied by India Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings from boom trucks and the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
At the scene of the fire in downtown La Crosse.
Bill Harnden
Fire scene on South Fourth Street on Thursday morning in downtown La Crosse.
Bill Harnden
