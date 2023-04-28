Crews continue to work on a 24-hour schedule to clean up the BNSF Railway train that derailed Thursday along the Mississippi River south of De Soto.

Two of the train's three locomotives and 10 train cars – each carrying two containers of cargo – derailed at about 12:15 p.m. between De Soto and Ferryville. Two containers floated south down the Mississippi, but were secured and removed by crews.

Both locomotives and many of the cars have already been removed from the BNSF-owned railroad as of Friday afternoon. Officials at the scene Friday said crews still have a long way to go before Highway 35 can reopen to traffic and freight can begin moving along the rail line.

Jim Hackett, director of emergency management services for Crawford County, said there is not a timeline for when the cleanup will be completed.

Four crew members were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluations following the Thursday derailment. They have since been released, with the most major injury being a broken collarbone.

The cause of the derailment is still unknown. Hackett said BNSF personnel are on-site conducting their investigation as the clean-up maintenance occurs.

At this time, there is no danger to public safety or the environment, Hackett said. Diesel fuel that leached from one of the derailed locomotives was contained with absorbent boom.

Gov. Tony Evers flew into the site Friday to receive briefings from officials on the ground.

Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden also were on site for the briefing with Evers. They were shown the damages and given a situational briefing about what occurred as well as the plan moving forward.

“Local (responders) have done an outstanding job, this is how it’s supposed to go," Evers said in a press conference. “Accidents are going to happen, but it’s premature to talk about solutions.”

Evers said high water from the Mississippi River and flooding could have caused or contributed to the accident, but that it is still under investigation by BNSF and the federal government.

Hackett said all materials inside the derailed containers have been recovered or contained. The derailed cars were carrying lithium-ion batteries, oxygen canisters and paint.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, also arrived at the incident site. Pfaff commended the emergency management teams and local fire departments for their quick response, and the coordinated approach from state and federal resources.

Officials from Wisconsin’s Office of Emergency Management, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation all are onsite to provide assistance.

“We need to make sure that we continue to recognize that rail safety is important,” Pfaff said. “We also need to recognize the fact that there's communities and people that live along these rail lines. We need to make sure that we continue to have adequate inspection, oversight and coordination between the federal and the state or local communities.”

Residents of De Soto said it was the "loudest shriek they ever heard" when the freight train derailed shortly after noon Thursday. Two of the freight containers carrying paint floated south down the river. Crews were able to secure the rogue cars to the bank.

“I live in the area and I told my wife a week ago, I said, ‘Because of all the high water, I said you watch, we’re gonna have a train derailment,’ and we sure did,” said Tim Lange of Ferryville.

Nearly 30 state, local and public agencies responded to the incident. Hackett said the community response — many volunteer firefighters — was "quick" and "amazing."

BNSF is working to build "access ways" of rock and sand from Highway 35 to the railroad that runs parallel to the highway. Due to the waterway in between the railroad and the highway, a platform must be constructed so crews can access and remove the cars.

Private truck drivers contracting with BNSF have been hauling sand and rock from a quarry in Genoa to the accident location.

The Federal Railroad Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates safety across the nation's railroads, said it was sending a team to the site to gather information and help local emergency workers.

This is not the first time a BNSF train has derailed near Ferryville. In 2016, two locomotives and six rail cars derailed due to extensive flooding after a rain event at a site about 5 miles south of Thursday's derailment. An estimated 1,170 gallons of diesel poured into the river from a ruptured tank in the 2016 incident.

Crews work to clean up site following train derailment near De Soto BNSF derailment aerial view BNSF derail crane clean up BNSF derail clean up BNSF derail clean up BNSF train derailment aerial view BNSF Railway train derailment BNSF Railway train derailment BNSF Railway derailment in De Soto