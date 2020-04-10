1 dead after vehicle strikes bus near Arcadia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF TREMPEALEAU — One person died Friday in a two-vehicle crash just south of Arcadia, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

A driver crossed the centerline on Hwy. 93 near German Coulee Road in the town of Trempealeau at about 6:28 a.m. Friday and struck a Right-Way Shuttle bus head on.

The bus had four occupants, including the driver, and two of the four were transported to La Crosse area hospitals with injuries. The other two were released with no injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.