1 dead after vehicle strikes bus near Arcadia

TOWN OF TREMPEALEAU — One person died Friday in a two-vehicle crash just south of Arcadia, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
A driver crossed the centerline on Hwy. 93 near German Coulee Road in the town of Trempealeau at about 6:28 a.m. Friday and struck a Right-Way Shuttle bus head on.
The bus had four occupants, including the driver, and two of the four were transported to La Crosse area hospitals with injuries. The other two were released with no injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of the people involved have not yet been released.
