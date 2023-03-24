BLACK RIVER FALLS — A cash bond of $1 million was ordered for a 49-year-old Black River Falls woman accused of murdering a person in Jackson County and conspiring with five others to hide the corpse. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Anna Becker made the ruling during a bond hearing Friday in Black River Falls.
Myers faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Myers appeared by video from the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, where she began a 3½-year prison sentence earlier this month after her conviction in Dunn County for methamphetamine distribution.
Becker imposed the $1 million bail at the request of Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek.
Hynek told the court that Myers had indicated she was planning not to report to Taycheedah after disposing of the body. She said Myers is a flight risk and has "a lengthy and significant criminal history dating back 20 years."
Myers' defense attorney Carly Sebion reserved making an argument on bond until her client's next court appearance April 19.
According to prosecutors, Myers contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on March 9 and reported that she had not seen the alleged victim — whose name has not been released to the media — for two days.
The following day, law enforcement received information that led law enforcement to search a town of Manchester residence owned by the victim and Myers. Several people were arrested during the search, including Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls and Savannah Pellett, 20, of Menomonie. Law enforcement at the scene reportedly identified evidence of drug trafficking, a significant number of firearms and what was later identified as human remains.
Through subsequent interviews and investigation, law enforcement concluded that Myers had killed the victim and attempted to conceal the remains.
Myers-Woychik; Pellett; Milton Haskins, 55, Alma Center; and Gerardo Trevino, 39, Chippewa Falls, have been charged with felonies for allegedly aiding Myers in hiding the corpse.
Trevino appeared in court Friday by video from the Chippewa County Jail. Becker set his bond at $25,000 cash. His next court appearance is April 19.
The four other defendants had hearings Thursday. They are all being held in the Jackson County Jail on cash bails ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.
