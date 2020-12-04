$10,000 cash bond set for West Salem man accused of sexually assaulting child

A West Salem man accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 is being held on $10,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail.
Craig L. Palmer faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping after he allegedly made a sexual contact with a child Sept. 26 at a West Salem residence.
Police were unable to immediately contact Palmer, and an arrest warrant was issued Nov. 20.
It’s the second time Palmer has been accused of a sex crime involving a child. He was charged in Milwaukee County in 2019 with second-degree sexual assault of a child and was on felony bond with a provision that he have no contact with anyone younger than 18 other than his own children.
La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp argued for the $10,000 cash bail. She said Palmer was living with a 22-month-old child in violation of a court order as recently as November.
Public defender Zachariah Fudge said the most Palmer could raise for bail was $1,500. He told La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine that Palmer has made all his court appearances in Milwaukee and isn’t a flight risk. Fudge described Palmer as unemployed and indigent.
Levine continued the case to Dec. 15. He faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted.
Michael Edward Kubarski
Jacob D. Peters
Eric M. Stevens
Trey M. Theisen
Jason Basterfield
John D. Rodgers
Alex A. Anderson
Brandon D. Borreson
Justin A. McCormick
Troy J. Smith
Kavan J. Nash
Ashleigh A. Bye
Joshua P. Tischer
Cameron S. Seward
John E. Mullen
Samantha Fish
Jonathan R. Emery
Dayne M. Kuri
Steven R. Covey-Holmes
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.