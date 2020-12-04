 Skip to main content
$10,000 cash bond set for West Salem man accused of sexually assaulting child
Craig L. Palmer

Craig L. Palmer

 Steve Rundio

A West Salem man accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 is being held on $10,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail.

Craig L. Palmer faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping after he allegedly made a sexual contact with a child Sept. 26 at a West Salem residence.

Police were unable to immediately contact Palmer, and an arrest warrant was issued Nov. 20.

It’s the second time Palmer has been accused of a sex crime involving a child. He was charged in Milwaukee County in 2019 with second-degree sexual assault of a child and was on felony bond with a provision that he have no contact with anyone younger than 18 other than his own children.

La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp argued for the $10,000 cash bail. She said Palmer was living with a 22-month-old child in violation of a court order as recently as November.

Public defender Zachariah Fudge said the most Palmer could raise for bail was $1,500. He told La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine that Palmer has made all his court appearances in Milwaukee and isn’t a flight risk. Fudge described Palmer as unemployed and indigent.

Levine continued the case to Dec. 15. He faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

