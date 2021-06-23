11-time felon sentenced to six years for possessing firearm in La Crosse

MADISON – A La Crosse man accused of brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot children last June was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to six years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Almondo Baker, 40, was arrested by La Crosse police who responded to a report that Baker had made the threats and brandished a firearm while driving on Liberty Street, according to police.

Police located Baker near 1100 Rose St. and his car in Copeland Park. A loaded pistol and drugs were recovered during a search of the car.

Baker was released on bond but his case was referred to the U.S. Attorney, resulting in Baker being indicted in federal court in August.

He pleaded guilty in March to the felon in possession charge.

On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Corey requested an eight-year sentence, saying it was warranted by the Baker’s 11 prior felony convictions.

Those convictions include a conviction in La Crosse County Circuit Court for possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, substantial battery in Monroe County and felon in possession of a firearm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also has convictions in Illinois and Florida.