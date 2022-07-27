17-year-old implicated in May 22 shooting in La Crosse bound over for trial

A 17-year-old male linked to events that led to a fatal shooting in La Crosse has been bound over for trial.

Jackson Greengrass of La Crosse faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of felony murder/battery and misdemeanor charges of possessing a dangerous weapon while younger than 18, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and obstructing an officer.

La Crosse County Circuit Judge Gloria Doyle found probable cause that Greengrass committed all five offenses during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Prior to the hearing, Doyle rejected a motion by Greengrass' attorney, Bernardo Cueto, to dismiss both felony counts.

Prosecutors have implicated Greengrass in the fatal gunshot death of Storm Vondrashek, 15, of La Crosse. They say Greengrass drove Vondrashek to a 1900 S. Seventh St. address May 22 after two groups of people exchanged threatening messages over the phone.

"Had they not gone there to fight, Mr. Vondrashek would still be alive today," said La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp.

Police interviewed 11 witnesses and pieced together a sequence of events in which Greengrass and Vondrashek arrived at the scene armed and wearing head coverings. After they were confronted by a group that included Sage Hicke, 18, of Ontario, Vondrashek reportedly struck Hicke in the head with a gun and fired two shots in Hicke's direction, missing both times.

Hicke reportedly responded by firing a round that struck Vondrashek in the neck and another that struck Greengrass in the foot.

Greengrass was treated at a local hospital for his gunshot wound. He was originally charged with three misdemeanor offenses and released. The criminal complaint was amended June 8, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody by Onalaska police July 15.

Cueto said prosecutors haven't met the burden of proving that Greengrass intended to harm anyone. He said Vondrashek went after Hicke on his own.

"There has to be mental intent," Cueto said. "I would note that (Greengrass) was shot and still didn't shoot back."

Skemp said it's "absurd" to believe that Greengrass drove to the scene without expecting violence.

"They went with guns and masks after a challenge to fight ... with the purpose of causing harm," Skemp said.

Doyle agreed with the prosecution. She said the probable cause burden was "easy to meet."

"He knew (Vondrashek) had a gun," Doyle said. "The fact that a gun would be used in this incident should come as no surprise to Mr. Greengrass."

La Crosse Police Department Captain Phillip Martin testified that a witness told police that Greengrass cocked his weapon and pointed it toward Hicke. Under cross-examination from Cueto, Martin said police have yet to recover a firearm Greengrass may have used or determine if Greengrass fired a weapon at the scene.

Greengrass is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond. His next court date is an Aug. 19 pre-trial conference.

Hicke has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond. He has pleaded not guilty and has a status conference set for Oct. 20.