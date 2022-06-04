18 year old charged in shooting death of La Crosse teen

An 18 year old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a La Crosse Logan High School Student.

Storm Vondrashek, 15, was shot multiple times early in the morning of May 22 near 1900 Seventh St. S. Late Friday afternoon, June 3, Sage Hicke, 18, turned himself in to the La Crosse Police Department and was charged with first degree intentional homicide.

On May 23, Jackson Greengrass, 17, was arrested and booked on misdemeanor charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of a weapon by a person under 18 for his role in the altercation. He was out on bond the same day.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, at 1:24 a.m. May 22 police responded to a report of shots fired and found Vondrashek on his back in the driveway of an apartment complex. Life saving measures were performed by responding officers and La Crosse Fire Department personnel but Vondrashek succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at 1:43 a.m.

Over the last two weeks, the Police Department says, investigators have spoken to numerous witnesses and learned an argument had occurred over the phone between two groups. The group at the apartment, which included Hicke, gave their location to the other group, including Greengrass and Vondrashek, who drove to the site of the incident, got out of their vehicle and waited outside. Hicke exited the apartment and a confrontation occurred between the three.

During the altercation, police say, Hicke shot Vondrashek and then Greengrass. Numerous shell casings were found at the scene as well as a firearm. However, the firearm on site is not believed to be the one used by Hicke but rather possessed by one of the others involved in the confrontation.

The investigation is ongoing.

