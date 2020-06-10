2 shooting victims in Rusk County identified; 3 taken into custody

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three people are in custody in the shooting deaths of a rural Rusk County couple.

The victims have been identified as Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski of rural Conrath, according to the state’s Department of Justice. Additionally, the DOJ announced three people have been taken into custody.

Adam J. Rosolowski, 21, Joseph W. Falk, 17, and a juvenile male were arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail, a DOJ press release states. The report doesn’t indicate whether Adam Rosolowski is related to the deceased. Investigators previously stated the case was ruled a double homicide.

The shooting occurred at the Rosolowski property, N2208 Market Road. Robert D. Rosolowski was 73; Bonnie M. Rosolowski was 70.

Details of the case are limited. The DOJ press release states the names of the three suspects but doesn’t provide any other details about the shooting. Rusk County medical examiner Jim Rassbach declined to offer any details on the case Tuesday.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the home Sunday afternoon after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. Law enforcement doesn’t believe the public is at risk. The incident was targeted and not a random act, the agency reports.