3 arrested in 'guns for drugs' scheme on La Crosse's North Side

A investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office led to three arrests Tuesday in what authorities are calling a "guns for drugs" ring.
During the past two months, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a series of home burglaries that involved guns being stolen.
A suspect in the burglaries told investigators he was exchanging the stolen guns for drugs at a residence in the the 1400 block of Stoddard Street in La Crosse.
That residence already was under investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, authorities say.
A search warrant was executed Tuesday morning, and Derrick L. Engen, 38, Darren A. Engen, 35, and Rachel N. Brockway, 23, were taken into custody without incident. They are in custody at the La Crosse County Jail and each are expected to face several drug and weapons charges.
According to authorities, a search of the residence found $3,411 in cash, 136 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $4,000, 12.5 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl with a street value of $1,000, a variety of prescription medications, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a 9-millimeter handgun, a ballistic vest and stolen property from Juneau and La Crosse counties.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and town of Campbell police assisted with the investigation.
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
