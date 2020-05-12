3 arrested in 'guns for drugs' scheme on La Crosse's North Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office led to three arrests Tuesday in what authorities are calling a "guns for drugs" ring.

During the past two months, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a series of home burglaries that involved guns being stolen.

A suspect in the burglaries told investigators he was exchanging the stolen guns for drugs at a residence in the the 1400 block of Stoddard Street in La Crosse.

That residence already was under investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, authorities say.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday morning, and Derrick L. Engen, 38, Darren A. Engen, 35, and Rachel N. Brockway, 23, were taken into custody without incident. They are in custody at the La Crosse County Jail and each are expected to face several drug and weapons charges.

According to authorities, a search of the residence found $3,411 in cash, 136 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $4,000, 12.5 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl with a street value of $1,000, a variety of prescription medications, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a 9-millimeter handgun, a ballistic vest and stolen property from Juneau and La Crosse counties.