3 face 24 criminal charges after police say they sold drugs out of La Crosse home

Three La Crosse residents faced a total of 24 criminal charges Thursday after authorities say they were selling methamphetamine, heroin and psychedelic mushrooms out of their North Side home and exchanging drugs for firearms.
Darren A. Engen, 35, Derrick L. Engen, 38, and Rachel N. Brockway, 23, were each charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Darren Engen and Brockway both were charged as parties to a crime, and Brockway was charged as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, police have suspected the Engens and Brockway of dealing drugs out of 1421 Stoddard St. for months after neighbors complained dozens of people driving up, stopping for a short time, then driving away.
The La Crosse Police Department worked with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office to determine Derrick Engen was selling meth and heroin and exchanging drugs for weapons, according to the complaint.
Police searched the home Tuesday and found 136 grams of methamphetamine, six 2-ounce bags of heroin, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a glass meth pipe, a 9-millimeter handgun, camouflage body armor and more than $3,000 in cash, according to the complaint. Police also seized cameras outside the residence, noting that drug dealers often use cameras to protect their product and as way to warn against police raids, according to the complaint. They also recovered six stolen bikes, a stolen pellet gun and a stolen sword from the garage.
According to the complaint, Brockway admitted to police that her boyfriend, Derrick Engen, sold meth to an average of 12 people per day and that she uses heroin supplied by Derrick Engen. She also told police she connects others looking to buy heroin with Derrick Engen, and that Derrick Engen has accepted weapons in exchange for drugs.
Brockway had 1 gram of black tar heroin on her person when she was booked into the La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Derrick Engen was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, violent felon in possession of body armor, concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Engen pleaded no contest in 2002 to second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Darren Engen was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brockway was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a party to a crime, concealing stolen property as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
She was convicted in 2017 of possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Brockway remains jailed on a $1,000 cash bond ordered Wednesday by Judge Elliott Levine. Both Derrick and Darren Engen posted $500 cash bonds Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday via Zoom and over the phone.
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
