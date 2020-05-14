3 face 24 criminal charges after police say they sold drugs out of La Crosse home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three La Crosse residents faced a total of 24 criminal charges Thursday after authorities say they were selling methamphetamine, heroin and psychedelic mushrooms out of their North Side home and exchanging drugs for firearms.

Darren A. Engen, 35, Derrick L. Engen, 38, and Rachel N. Brockway, 23, were each charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Darren Engen and Brockway both were charged as parties to a crime, and Brockway was charged as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, police have suspected the Engens and Brockway of dealing drugs out of 1421 Stoddard St. for months after neighbors complained dozens of people driving up, stopping for a short time, then driving away.

The La Crosse Police Department worked with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office to determine Derrick Engen was selling meth and heroin and exchanging drugs for weapons, according to the complaint.